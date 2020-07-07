College Football Defensive Coordinator Has Died At 47

A beloved college football assistant coach has passed away at 47 following a multi-year battle with cancer.

Donnell Leomiti, the defensive coordinator at Colorado State University-Pueblo, died on Saturday. He passed away following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

The beloved college football coach joined the program, now an elite Division II team, back in 2008. He will be dearly missed.

″(Leomiti) was a guy who always left a mark because of his demeanor toward everyone and the way he treated everyone,” Pack head football coach John Wristen said, per The Pueblo Chieftain. “He’s one of the first people I called to help start this program from scratch. I’m glad he was with me from day one.”

Colorado State University-Pueblo released a statement on Twitter.

“We lost our WARRIOR, but heaven gained one. After nearly seven years battling cancer, CSU Pueblo Defensive Coordinator Donnell Leomiti passed away yesterday surrounded by family. Our prayers go out to his family and the many people he influenced with his WARRIOR mentality,” the program wrote on Twitter.

We lost our WARRIOR, but heaven gained one. After nearly seven years battling cancer, CSU Pueblo Defensive Coordinator Donnell Leomiti passed away yesterday surrounded by family. Our prayers go out to his family and the many people he influenced with his WARRIOR mentality. pic.twitter.com/Vm98Z0APKC — CSU-Pueblo Football (@CSUPFootball) July 5, 2020

Leomiti played collegiately at the University of Colorado. He began his career as a wide receiver before turning into a safety.

The former Buffaloes defensive back joined the ThunderWolves’ program in 2008 and became the co-defensive coordinator in 2017. He took the job’s sole responsibility before the 2018 season.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family.