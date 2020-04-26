Donovan Peoples-Jones is one of the most-talented wide receivers to play in the Big Ten in recent years, but his production didn’t necessarily match his skill level.

The former five-star recruit, the No. 1 WR in the 2017 class, had 103 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons at Michigan. Those are solid numbers, but not quite “No. 1 wide receiver in the country”numbers.

Peoples-Jones left Michigan following three seasons. He slipped further in the NFL Draft than he expected before getting picked in the sixth round by the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper believes Peoples-Jones underachieved during his time in Ann Arbor. Peoples-Jones responded to that claim with an honest admission about his time at Michigan.

“I don’t think that’s a fair criticism,” Peoples-Jones said. “I did what I could do when I had the opportunity. It honestly doesn’t matter now — I’m looking at how to get better. I’m looking to do everything I can for the Browns’ offense and help the team in general.”

Michigan’s quarterback situation was never great during Peoples-Jones’ time with the Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh played three quarterbacks his freshman season and, following a promising sophomore year with Shea Patterson, he struggled to follow up on that in 2019.

The Wolverines have yet to have a truly elite quarterback during Harbaugh’s time with the program. That will need to change at some point if Michigan wants to get to Ohio State’s level.

If Michigan had a quarterback of Dwayne Haskins or Justin Fields’ level, perhaps Peoples-Jones wouldn’t have fallen in the NFL Draft as much as he did.