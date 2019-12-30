The Spun

Video: Controversial Ejection In The Music City Bowl

Louisville vs. Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl.

One of Louisville’s top defenders was ejected from this evening’s Music City Bowl against Mississippi State. The ejection was not without controversy.

Cardinals linebacker Dorian Etheridge was ejected in the first half of today’s bowl game for kicking a Bulldogs player.

Etheridge, one of Louisville’s top tacklers on the season, did kick a Mississippi State player. However, the kicking appeared to come after the Bulldogs player wouldn’t let go of his leg.

Here’s the sequence:

That is…questionable at best.

Louisville fans are not happy.

The loss of Etheridge is a big one for Louisville’s defense.

Mississippi State is leading Louisville, 14-7, in the second quarter. The game is on ESPN.


