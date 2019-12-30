Video: Controversial Ejection In The Music City Bowl

One of Louisville’s top defenders was ejected from this evening’s Music City Bowl against Mississippi State. The ejection was not without controversy.

Cardinals linebacker Dorian Etheridge was ejected in the first half of today’s bowl game for kicking a Bulldogs player.

Etheridge, one of Louisville’s top tacklers on the season, did kick a Mississippi State player. However, the kicking appeared to come after the Bulldogs player wouldn’t let go of his leg.

Here’s the sequence:

Louisville LB Dorian Etheridge just got ejected from the Music City Bowl for kicking a Mississippi State player pic.twitter.com/5MB7IhEhBs — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 30, 2019

That is…questionable at best.

Louisville fans are not happy.

Poor call by the officials: Dorian Etheridge ejected after Miss St player holds his foot. Etheridge kicks the player to get him to release and gets the personal foul penalty. — Louisville Sports Network (@CardsRadio) December 30, 2019

The loss of Etheridge is a big one for Louisville’s defense.

Mississippi State is leading Louisville, 14-7, in the second quarter. The game is on ESPN.