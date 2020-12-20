Look: Controversy In The Dr. Pepper Halftime Throw Challenge

The Dr. Pepper Challenge is a weirdly beloved college football institution. At halftime of the biggest postseason games of the year, two college students will attempt to throw footballs into holes in a large Dr. Pepper can in an attempt to win money to pay for college.

At halftime of tonight’s SEC Championship Game between Alabama and Florida, Chemari from University of West Georgia went up against Tate from University of Texas at Dallas. Chemari was down 7-4, but roared back, tying it up with just seconds left. Her last ball was clearly out of her hands before the clock expired, and went in for what should have been her eighth point.

Instead, they went to overtime, where Tate took home $125,000 towards his tuition. Chemari got $75,000 for her efforts, which is certainly awesome, but people are furious that she was robbed, and rightfully so.

Videos make it very clear. If this was a basketball game, the refs wouldn’t have to take very long to correct it. Fans on Twitter are outraged.

Dr.Pepper challenge cheated Chemari should've won sad AF all in our face#DrPepperChallenge pic.twitter.com/9eXrqk1wmy — JAY Gotti (@Mrgruvaman409) December 20, 2020

yall look at that again yall cheated that girl she got that ball of with 1 sec left — Ezekiel Wyatt (@Th3Prop4et) December 20, 2020

The love for the Dr. Pepper Challenge, and the endless debates on whether or not people should be able to use the vaunted chest pass, takes hold of Twitter every time it is on. To have a legitimate scandal has everyone losing it.

Hopefully Dr. Pepper and the powers that be make this right and get Chemari the rest of her money. She certainly earned it.