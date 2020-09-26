The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bob Stoops’ Son Drake Just Scored His First TD For Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler playing for Oklahoma.NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 12: Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler #7 smiles on the sidelines in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri State on September 12, 2020, in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Sue Ogrocki-Pool/Getty Images)

Oklahoma fans heard a familiar last name during Saturday’s contest against Kansas State. Drake Stoops, the son of former head coach Bob Stoops, scored an incredible touchdown against the Wildcats.

Stoops, who is a sophomore wide receiver, out-jumped multiple Kansas State defenders to haul in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Rattler early in the second quarter of the contest. Stoops’ catch game Oklahoma a 14-0 lead.

Thus far, it’s the only catch of the day for Stoops. But it was a big one – and one that didn’t come on that great of a throw.

Rattler, meanwhile, is having an up-and-down game. He’s 13-of-15 for 149 yards with two touchdowns. He’s also thrown two picks.

Here’s the play:

The touchdown was the first of Stoops’ career. In his first two seasons in Norman, Stoops had just 10 catches for 111 yards. He’s looking to be a bigger part of the offense in his third year on campus.

Oklahoma, midway through the second quarter, leads 14-0. The Sooners, per usual, have College Football Playoff aspirations.


About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]