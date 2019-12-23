When the New Orleans Saints drafted wide receiver Michael Thomas out of Ohio State in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, they hoped they were getting a playmaker who could fit in well with their already-potent offense. Fast forward a few years later and he may be the most difficult player to guard in the league.

Sunday, Michael Thomas broke the all-time single-season receptions record. Thomas, through 15 games, now has a whopping 145 catches for 1,688 yards with nine touchdowns. The previous record was owned by Marvin Harrison, who had 143 catches for the Indianapolis Colts back in 2002.

Thomas had 12 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against the Titans. The Saints won 38-28.

After the game, quarterback Drew Brees took to Instagram to congratulate Thomas. He posted a cool photo of the duo heading out onto the field together.

Brees himself knows a thing or two about records. Last week, he became the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes.

If you haven’t seen the record-breaking catch – check it out:

The two aren’t done just yet either. The Saints have a 12-3 record and are fighting for the 1-seed in the NFC. They will need to beat the Carolina Panthers to have any kind of shot at it.