Dwayne Haskins, Joe Burrow ‘Couldn’t Stand Each Other’ At Ohio State

Ohio State has had some extremely loaded quarterback rooms in recent years. Dwayne Haskins and Joe Burrow shared a room with J.T. Barrett toward the end of Urban Meyer’s tenure in Columbus.

Haskins and Burrow battled for multiple seasons – first for the backup job and then for the starting job. Ultimately, it was Haskins who won it, leading to Burrow’s transfer to LSU (where he won the Heisman Trophy and a national championship).

While the two quarterbacks like each other now, they apparently “couldn’t stand each other” during their time at Ohio State. That kind of makes sense, considering how competitive they both are. Each player was standing in the other’s way.

“I love Joe but during that battle, for almost two years, me and Joe couldn’t stand each other,” Haskins said on Monday’s Ring Chronicles series from FOX, per 247Sports. “Every day, whether it was morning workouts or when we had to do mat drills and it’d be me and him on the mat drill, it was gritty. Or it was practice and me and him are trying to get in front of each other to get a rep to throw to one of the starting receivers. It was always this heated competition but we knew we got the best out of each other. He made it hard for me and I made it hard for him and I didn’t let him take it away.”

Both Haskins and Burrow ended up having tremendous success in college. Haskins was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick in 2020.

“When he did leave we had conversations about where he wanted to go and he said he wanted to go to LSU,” Haskins said. “I said ‘do your thing. I believe in you.’ And we still talk to this day and I was very proud of him for what he did last year.”

Perhaps we’ll get to see Haskins and Burrow playing each other in the NFL sometime soon.