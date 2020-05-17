Dwayne Haskins Responds To Message From Star NFL Cornerback

Dwayne Haskins didn’t have a great rookie season, but expectations remain high for the Washington Redskins quarterback.

Jalen Ramsey, one of the top defensive backs in the NFL, tweeted out some words of encouragement for the former Ohio State star.

“I can’t wait to see you have much success in this league,” he tweeted. “KEEP GRINDING & DONT LISTEN TO THE HATERS! MAKE EM RESPECT YOU. I’m rooting for you.”

Haskins appreciated the words of encouragement from Ramsey. He responded to his message on Twitter.

“Ima keep quiet. You know my energy,” he wrote.

Haskins’ former coach, Urban Meyer, is not keeping quiet. He had a message for all of Haskins’ critics while talking with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks on the Move the Sticks podcast.

“So it’s the quarterback’s fault?” Meyer said of the tough 2019 season. “Never mind the fact that their coach got fired, the place is a mess, there’s this going on, there’s this going on, this going on. A lot of stuff I heard from behind the scenes — cause, once again I have several players there — yet it’s Dwayne’s fault.”

Meyer added that once the Redskins get better players surrounding Haskins, they’ll have success like he did at Ohio State.

“I hate to be so simplistic on this, but you better surround him with some really good players,” Meyer said. “The NFL is amazing to me is that the minute a team, they draft a quarterback, they put him on a very bad team or there are a lot of culture issues. Which I, I don’t want to start throwing stones, but I do know. I talk to my guys. I talk to a lot of these players. So it’s the quarterback’s fault now that their coach got fired after what, [Week 5]. They were in complete disarray and it’s the quarterback’s fault now. I wish college was that easy. For some reason it’s not the quarterback’s fault, it’s the coach’s fault. To me it’s about culture and leadership. You want Dwayne to be a great player? Surround him with some really great players. Surround him with a really elite culture.”

Washington’s new head coach, Ron Rivera, will look to do just that.