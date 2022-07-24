Dwight Gooden's Son, Dylan, Reveals His Final 4 Schools
The youngest son of legendary MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is a top college football recruit.
Dylan Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman out of Good Counsel in Maryland, is down to four schools.
Dwight Gooden teased his commitment earlier this weekend.
On Sunday, Dylan Gooden revealed his final four schools:
- Maryland
- Penn State
- Rutgers
- Virginia Tech
Dylan Gooden is ranked the No. 260 overall recruit in the 2023 class by 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
Rutgers is seen by many as the favorite.