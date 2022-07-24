Dwight Gooden's Son, Dylan, Reveals His Final 4 Schools

FLUSHING, NEW YORK--JUNE 25: Pitcher Dwight Gooden #16 of the New York Mets is shown in the game between The Chicago Cubs vs The New York Mets at Shea Stadium on June 25, 1987 in Flushing, New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

The youngest son of legendary MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is a top college football recruit.

Dylan Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman out of Good Counsel in Maryland, is down to four schools.

Dwight Gooden teased his commitment earlier this weekend.

On Sunday, Dylan Gooden revealed his final four schools:

Maryland

Penn State

Rutgers

Virginia Tech

Dylan Gooden is ranked the No. 260 overall recruit in the 2023 class by 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Rutgers is seen by many as the favorite.