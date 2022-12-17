Breaking: Dylan Raiola, No. 1 Quarterback Recruit In 2024 Class, Announces Decommitment

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view of Ohio Stadium during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Ohio Bobcats on September 6, 2008 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola has decommitted from Ohio State. He's the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2024 class.

Raiola announced his commitment to Ohio State in May. This was after he connected with Ryan Day and the rest of the Buckeyes' staff.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Raiola removed Ohio State from his social media accounts this week. This sparked a lot of speculation about his future.

Fast forward to Saturday, and Raiola has officially decommitted from the Buckeyes.

According to On3, Raiola wants to re-evaluate his options. Georgia, USC and Oregon are expected to be in the mix for his services.

TCU and Nebraska are reportedly dark horse teams in the Raiola sweepstakes.

Raiola is reportedly going to take at least a few months to reconsider his options.

Ohio State will most likely continue competing for Raiola's commitment. He's too talented of a recruit to give up on.