EA Sports’ Latest College Football Message Is Disappointing

EA Sports got the attentions of sports fans around the world on Tuesday, when they made an announcement about the highly anticipated return of its college football video game. The major gaming company sent social media into disarray, as nostalgia flooded back into the minds of former players.

But, fans of the video game series should start to temper their expectations.

According to another statement released by EA Sports, the College Football release may still be much further down the line.

“We’re blown away by your passion for #EASPORTSCollegeFootball. We look forward to sharing more information as development progresses in the next couple of years,” the gaming company’s official Twitter account wrote.

“Next couple of years.”

Not exactly what college football fans hoped to hear. However, given all that it will take to produce the newest version and ensure it checks every box, it’s not exactly surprising.

The last time EA Sports released a college football related game was in 2013, when fans got the chance to play NCAA Football 2014. Michigan’s Denard Robinson was featured on the cover and South Carolina’s Jadeveon Clowney held the only 99 overall rating.

EA Sports eventually decided to take a hiatus and hasn’t made a game since.

With the newest version, the gaming company may have to battle with the NCAA over a variety of topics. If the governing body refuses to let athletes profit off of their name, image, and likeness, it’s unlikely that the new release will feature real college football players. Even so, fans should be able to select their favorite teams and experience the classic game.

Although it will take some time, anybody that’s ever played any of the franchise would say it’s worth the wait. So, stay patient: EA Sports College Football is on the way.