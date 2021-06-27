College Football World Reacts To ‘NCAA Football’ News

College football fans got some crucial details about the release of the highly-anticipated NCAA Football video game earlier this week, leading to further excitement about the return of the EA Sports franchise. Although nothing is set in stone, a plan has been set in motion.

According to Matt Brown of Extra Points, a copy of the gaming company’s proposal was sent to FBS schools back on Jan. 15. In the memo, EA Sports appears to be seeking a four-year license agreement starting on July 1, 2023. The term would end on June 30, 2027.

That would mean that the NCAA Football video game would probably be making its comeback sometime in 2023, as long as everything else goes according to plan. The last time EA Sports released an edition of the beloved game was on July 9, 2013, meaning that the 10-year anniversary of that version could be special for the company and college football fans.

Although some gamers are disappointed that they’ll have to wait until 2023 for the new NCAA Football, many college football lovers are just excited to have the game come back at all.

So based on this we’re looking at a potential NCAA Football video game return in roughly July 2023. https://t.co/U5BYBJeHsj — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) June 25, 2021

We get an NCAA Football video game back in 2023 https://t.co/aaId1gfRxI pic.twitter.com/iVFPBDmJoM — Tyler Kieffer (@Mr_Tyler_K) June 26, 2021

Ncaa football is coming out July 2023. So we likely will never actually have a game with a 4 team playoff on it — Patrick Simpson (@_PatrickSimpson) June 17, 2021

According to the proposal from the gaming company, schools involved in the game will reportedly receive higher “guaranteed revenue levels” and an increase in the overall royalty rate. From there, EA Sports plans to divide each institution into “tiers” where different tiers of schools would get different rates of royalties.

Although July 2023 will be the target month for the release, EA Sports will have many battles to fight over the next two years in order to get the game out. With the tide changing in college athletics, the gaming company will need to consider many factors that could be different by the time the video game is ready to be released.

Regardless, NCAA Football seems to be on the way. July 2023 can’t come soon enough.