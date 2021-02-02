Details Emerge On The Return Of EA Sports’ College Football

Ask, and you shall receive. On Tuesday, it was announced that EA Sports is bringing back its classic college football video game.

The last time EA Sports made an NCAA Football video game was back in 2013. Ever since that year people have been asking about its potential return. While a release date isn’t available at this time, EA Sports vice president and general manager, Daryl Holt, told ESPN’s Michael Rothstein that a college football video game will be back.

This situation is still fluid, but Holt did have some details to share about the game. For starters, it will feature over 100 teams since EA Sports has partnered with the collegiate licensing company CLC to make sure they can use FBS schools, traditions, uniforms and playbooks.

EA Sports, however, is not planning to have rosters that include names, images or likenesses of real players in the college football world. That could change though depending on if the NCAA allows athletes to sell their NIL rights.

Holt did mention that one major change to the popular video game will be its name. Instead of being called NCAA Football, the company has named it EA Sports College Football.

“It all starts really with where we see college football as going. There’s a lot of things happening and there’s a lot of things happening in sports,” Holt said, via ESPN. “EA Sports College Football gives us a name and a brand to kind of work around for some things that might evolve as well as what we’re focusing on really out of the gate, which is really the FBS Division I schools and the road to the College Football Playoff and College Football Championship.”

The last version of this video game featured Denard Robinson on the cover. It’ll be interesting to see who’s next in line.