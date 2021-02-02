Breaking: EA Sports Is Bringing Back College Football

Rejoice, college football fans! EA Sports announced the news everyone has been waiting for on Tuesday morning.

The video game company announced that it is bringing back its classic college football video game.

EA Sports, the makers of the beloved NCAA Football video game series, have not released a new version of the game since NCAA Football 14, which featured Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson on the cover.

However, that is about to change. EA Sports announced on Tuesday morning that it is bringing back the video game.

“For those who never stopped believing… #EASPORTSCollegeFootball,” the video game company tweeted.

It’s safe to say the sports world is extremely excited by this news.

“Breaking: EA Sports is rebooting its college football series for Next Generation consoles. The announcement ends the hiatus that the game has taken since then-Michigan QB Denard Robinson appeared on the cover of NCAA Football 14,” SportsCenter tweeted.

It’s notable that EA Sports is going with “College Football” over “NCAA Football,” perhaps a sign of what’s to come with the sport.

Regardless, it’s extremely exciting to know that we have a new college football video game on the way. The video game can’t get here soon enough.