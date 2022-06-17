EA Sports Reportedly Sets Release Month For College Football Game

The cover of EA Sports' NCAA Football 14 with Michigan's Denard Robinson.

Last year, it was announced that EA Sports would bring back NCAA Football. On Friday, the college football world received an update on this iconic video game.

Extra Points with Matt Brown filed an Open Record Request regarding EA Sports' proposal to create a new college football video game. It turns out the company is targeting next July for its release month.

“EA’s aim is to release a stand-alone college football game in July of 2023, allowing for the two-year game development window necessary for collecting game assets and developing game play to meet the current market demands for a unique college football game while following NCAA guidelines," the proposal read, via Extra Points with Matt Brown.

The proposal also states that EA Sports' development for this NCAA Football game is in "full swing."

EA Sports stopped producing NCAA Football games after 2013. As you'd expect, fans are thrilled that it's making a comeback.

So far, nearly 120 universities, athletic conferences and bowl games have apparently "conceptually approved participation."

There's also optimism for a college football player video game group license. With NIL deals now allowed in the NCAA, there's a chance player participation could happen at some point in the future.