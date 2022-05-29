EA Working On College Football Game: Fans React

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 16: Cheerleaders of the USC Trojans perform on the sidelines during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on September 16, 2006 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

We haven't had a new college football video game in several years. That should be changing soon, though.

EA Sports is believed to be working on a new version of its classic college football video game. According to a report this week, the video game company is hiring new employees to work on the college football game.

The video game company is reportedly seeking to fill 250 jobs, some of which will work on the college football game.

That is music to college football fans' ears.

"LETS GOOOOOOO," one fan tweeted.

"Please make this game awesome and don’t try to be a CFB version of madden," another fan suggested.

"Well I won national championships with Kansas and MTSU so I’m clearly a perfect candidate," one fan joked.

Give the game to us soon, EA Sports. Please.