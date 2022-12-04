Early Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Games
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is officially set on Sunday afternoon.
In one semifinal, we'll have No. 1 seed Georgia taking on No. 4 seed Ohio State. In the other semifinal, we'll get No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU.
It's early, but it's never too early to make some score predictions for the contests.
Here's an early look at the score predictions for the two games.
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
Score prediction: Georgia 34, Ohio State 31
Ohio State will be a better, healthier team by the end of the month, but Georgia is the class of college football this year. The Bulldogs will win this one with a late field goal in Atlanta.
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
Score prediction: Michigan 34, TCU 20
The Horned Frogs are coming off a Big 12 Championship Game loss to Kansas State. They'll lose by two touchdowns to the Big Ten champion Wolverines.
***
Who do you have winning these two College Football Playoff semifinal contests?