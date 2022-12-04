Early Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Games

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 30: A general view of the field before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Michigan State Spartans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is officially set on Sunday afternoon.

In one semifinal, we'll have No. 1 seed Georgia taking on No. 4 seed Ohio State. In the other semifinal, we'll get No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU.

It's early, but it's never too early to make some score predictions for the contests.

Here's an early look at the score predictions for the two games.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Score prediction: Georgia 34, Ohio State 31

KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 13: Georgia Defensive Coordinator, Dan Lanning (left) and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart (right), on the sidelines during the NCAA football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State will be a better, healthier team by the end of the month, but Georgia is the class of college football this year. The Bulldogs will win this one with a late field goal in Atlanta.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Score prediction: Michigan 34, TCU 20

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Horned Frogs are coming off a Big 12 Championship Game loss to Kansas State. They'll lose by two touchdowns to the Big Ten champion Wolverines.

***

Who do you have winning these two College Football Playoff semifinal contests?