On Thursday night the Pitt Panthers squared off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the Quick Lane Bowl.

After Miami and Louisiana Tech failed to provide quality football, the Panthers and Eagles have delivered an exciting game through the first two and a half quarters.

Eastern Michigan used a late field goal to take a 20-17 lead into the half.

However, early in the second half, the Eagles lost a starting defensive back after he made a very poor decision.

Senior defensive back Kevin McGill received his second unsportsmanlike penalty of the game and was ejected. After reviewing the video of the incident, ESPN’s broadcast revealed McGill allegedly spit on a Pitt player, leading to the ejection.

Here’s video of the play.

An EMU player spit on a Pitt player so he got ejected. Quick Lane Bowl getting chippy. pic.twitter.com/8q0m1yXU9Z — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) December 27, 2019

Not smart.

McGill is one of the top defensive backs in the MAC and a leader of the Eagles defense.

Despite losing McGill, Eastern Michigan held tough on their first possession without their leader in the backfield. Pitt has struggled to get anything going on offense in the third quarter – even without McGill.

Eastern Michigan leads 20-17 with just over 6 minutes left in the third quarter. The Eagles are searching for their second bowl win in program history.

Stay tuned for the latest.