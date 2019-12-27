The Spun

Video: CFB Player Ejected From Bowl Game For Allegedly Spitting On Opponent

Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton.OXFORD, OH - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Chris Creighton of the Eastern Michigan Eagles looks on against the Miami Ohio Redhawks during the first half at Yager Stadium on November 15, 2017 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Thursday night the Pitt Panthers squared off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the Quick Lane Bowl.

After Miami and Louisiana Tech failed to provide quality football, the Panthers and Eagles have delivered an exciting game through the first two and a half quarters.

Eastern Michigan used a late field goal to take a 20-17 lead into the half.

However, early in the second half, the Eagles lost a starting defensive back after he made a very poor decision.

Senior defensive back Kevin McGill received his second unsportsmanlike penalty of the game and was ejected. After reviewing the video of the incident, ESPN’s broadcast revealed McGill allegedly spit on a Pitt player, leading to the ejection.

Here’s video of the play.

Not smart.

McGill is one of the top defensive backs in the MAC and a leader of the Eagles defense.

Despite losing McGill, Eastern Michigan held tough on their first possession without their leader in the backfield. Pitt has struggled to get anything going on offense in the third quarter – even without McGill.

Eastern Michigan leads 20-17 with just over 6 minutes left in the third quarter. The Eagles are searching for their second bowl win in program history.

Stay tuned for the latest.

