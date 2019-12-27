On Thursday night, Eastern Michigan and Pitt took the field in the Quick Lane Bowl. The Eagles got off to a hot start, opening a 10-0 lead in the first few minutes.

Eastern Michigan used a late field goal to take a 20-17 lead into the half. However, it all started to unravel for the Eagles in the second half.

In the third quarter, senior defensive back Kevin McGill received his second unsportsmanlike penalty of the game and was ejected. After reviewing the video of the incident, ESPN’s broadcast revealed McGill allegedly spit on a Pitt player, leading to the ejection.

In the final minutes of the game, Eastern Michigan’s starting quarterback was also ejected from the game.

Mike Glass punched a Pitt player in the helmet before taking a swipe at another. When attempting to make contact with the second Pitt player, Glass accidentally caught the official in the face.

Check it out.

Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass just punched a Pitt player and then another one!! In the second punch, it glanced the ref in the face and he FLOPPED 😂 pic.twitter.com/6vMawu8qLK — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) December 27, 2019

Oops.

Glass was promptly kicked out of the game for the misconduct.

Eastern Michigan faced a fourth down with the game on the line, without its starting quarterback. The Eagles failed to convert and Pitt walked out with a 34-30 win – Pat Narduzzi’s first bowl win with the Panthers.