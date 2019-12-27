The Spun

Video: Starting QB Ejected After Punching Opponent, Accidentally Hitting Ref

Mike Glass talks to an official.DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26: Game Official Chris Snead reacts after getting knocked down late in the fourth quarter of the Quick Lane Bowl during a player scuffle between Eastern Michigan Eagles and Pittsburgh Panthers at Ford Field on December 26, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Pittsburgh defeated Eastern Michigan 34-30. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, Eastern Michigan and Pitt took the field in the Quick Lane Bowl. The Eagles got off to a hot start, opening a 10-0 lead in the first few minutes.

Eastern Michigan used a late field goal to take a 20-17 lead into the half. However, it all started to unravel for the Eagles in the second half.

In the third quarter, senior defensive back Kevin McGill received his second unsportsmanlike penalty of the game and was ejected. After reviewing the video of the incident, ESPN’s broadcast revealed McGill allegedly spit on a Pitt player, leading to the ejection.

In the final minutes of the game, Eastern Michigan’s starting quarterback was also ejected from the game.

Mike Glass punched a Pitt player in the helmet before taking a swipe at another. When attempting to make contact with the second Pitt player, Glass accidentally caught the official in the face.

Check it out.

Oops.

Glass was promptly kicked out of the game for the misconduct.

Eastern Michigan faced a fourth down with the game on the line, without its starting quarterback. The Eagles failed to convert and Pitt walked out with a 34-30 win – Pat Narduzzi’s first bowl win with the Panthers.

