College Football Freshman Offensive Lineman Died On Saturday

A freshman college football offensive lineman died on Saturday, according to reports out of Eastern Washington.

George Becker, a first-year offensive lineman for Eastern Washington, died while home for winter break, his high school announced.

“With a heavy heart GHS Football mourns the loss of one of our own, George Becker,” the Gridley High School football team page posted on Facebook. “He was truly one of the finest young men to have graced the halls and field here at GHS.”

EWU head coach Aaron Best released a statement as well.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of a great person, family member, teammate and friend,” he said. “George touched many along his journey and he was loved by them all. Rest in Peace George, we love you.”

Becker was a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman. He redshirted this past season.

George Becker, a 2019 Gridley High grad, who went on to play football at Eastern Washington, died Saturday, confirmed in a post on the Gridley football team’s Facebook page. A service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ in Gridley Jan. 11. pic.twitter.com/sbVgNXHH7S — Will Denner (@WillCDenner) January 6, 2020

A cause of death has not been announced.

Rest in peace, George.