A College Football Game Is Delayed Due To Player’s Girlfriend

We’ve pretty much seen it all in college football this year. Today is no different.

On Saturday, there’s already been several notable events. This morning, the Clemson vs. Florida State game was controversially called off three hours before kickoff. The Tigers reportedly wanted to play, but the Seminoles didn’t, citing health issues within Dabo Swinney’s program.

That isn’t the craziest story of the day, though. The following one is.

According to Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy, the game between Temple and ECU is being delayed due to a player’s girlfriend.

“East Carolina at Temple game is delayed because a Temple player had a girlfriend who apparently just tested positive so the player was taken back to campus to receive an antigen test,” he reports. “If he tests positive, there’s chance game would not be played, source said.”

East Carolina at Temple game is delayed because a Temple player had a girlfriend who apparently just tested positive so the player was taken back to campus to receive an antigen test, source told @Stadium. If he tests positive, there’s chance game would not be played, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 21, 2020

The player is reportedly being tested now.

“Broadcast now says a Temple player is showing symptoms of COVID-19 and is being tested off campus at a nearby hospital. That is what is causing delay of game,” Joey Chandler tweeted.

Broadcast now says a Temple player is showing symptoms of COVID-19 and is being tested off campus at a nearby hospital. That is what is causing delay of game. — Joey Chandler (@ByJoeyChandler) November 21, 2020

This might be the most 2020 college football story yet.

Stay tuned for updates.