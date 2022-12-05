Ed Orgeron Is A Finalist For College Football Job
It's been a while since we heard from former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron.
That could change soon.
According to a report on Monday, the national title-winning head coach is a finalist for a college football head coaching job that's opened up.
Coach O is reportedly a finalist for the UNLV Rebels head coaching job. The Review Journal first reported the news on Monday afternoon.
He is one of two big names.
"Ed Orgeron, who won a national championship at Louisiana State, and Chris Petersen, who won a Mountain West title at Boise State, might be in the running to replace Marcus Arroyo as UNLV football coach," the Review Journal reported on Monday afternoon.
Coach O in Las Vegas is a recipe for a lot of fun.