Look: Ed Orgeron Spotted At ACC Program's Camp On Saturday

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers watches his team warm up prior to the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals at Camping World Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron isn't currently listed on a team's coaching staff. Nonetheless, he was spotted at Miami’s Legends Camp on Saturday morning.

John Garcia Jr. of Sports Illustrated posted a video of Orgeron getting some work in at Miami's camp on Twitter.

Fans around the country are starting to wonder if Orgeron will officially join Mario Cristobal's staff at some point this offseason.

Orgeron, 60, had a nice run at LSU. He led the Tigers to a 15-0 record and national title in 2019.

LSU parted ways with Orgeron after he posted a 6-6 record in 2021. Brian Kelly is now leading the charge in Baton Rouge.

So, why would Orgeron help out Miami? For starters, he was a defensive line coach for the Hurricanes from 1988-1992. Another reason could be that his son, Cody, joined Miami's staff this year as an offensive analyst.

Regardless, it's nice to see Coach O on the gridiron once again.