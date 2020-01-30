Ed Reed Reportedly Lands College Football Coaching Job

Ed Reed’s Miami loyalty runs deep. The two-time first-team All-American safety was a key piece of the Hurricanes’ 2001 National Championship team. Now, he’s set to re-join Miami, this time in an advisory role.

The University of Miami announced on Thursday that Reed will be the Chief of Staff for Manny Diaz’ staff. The advisory role features several responsibilities.

Miami’s official hiring statement outlined Reed’s role with the Hurricanes:

“As Chief of Staff, Reed will serve in an advisory role to Diaz in all aspects of the football program, including strategic planning, quality control, operations, player evaluation and player development. Reed will also provide assistance in team building, student-athlete mentorship and recruiting, as permissible under NCAA rules.”

Visits and vacations are nice, but there is no place like home. Welcome back, @TwentyER. https://t.co/U3cR88OhP4 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) January 30, 2020

This has been a hiring in the making for some time now. There was always speculation Reed would eventually return to Miami. Now it’s a reality.

Diaz is clearly excited for Reed to be joining his staff.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ed back to Coral Gables,” Diaz said, via HurricaneSports.com. “He is not only one of the most decorated players in Miami football history but also a devoted Cane who cares deeply about this program. All of our players, coaches and staff will be fortunate to tap into his experience, knowledge and passion on a regular basis.”

This could be a major advantage for Diaz and the Hurricanes. There’s no doubt Reed will also play a key factor in recruiting.