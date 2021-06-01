Eddie George Lands Major Transfer At Tennessee State

Eddie George still has a long way to go before he proves that he’s the right man for the job at Tennessee State, but the former Pro Bowl running back is off to an excellent start.

On Monday night, the Tigers landed a commitment from one of the most intriguing transfers in the country, Derrick Tucker.

Tucker, a former four-star recruit, spent four years at Texas A&M before entering the transfer portal. During his time with the Aggies, he racked up 84 tackles, five passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble.

In his announcement on Monday night, Tucker thanked George for recruiting him to Tennessee State.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped me throughout my process, With that being said I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at The Tennessee State University,” Tucker said. “I would like to thank coach Eddie George and Jeff Fisher for welcoming me into their program!”

Here’s the announcement from Tucker:

After seeing Deion Sanders have instant success at Jackson State, there’s reason to believe that George can do the same at Tennessee State.

George might not have the Tigers competing for a conference title from the jump, but he is clearly attracting talented players to the program. If he can do that on a consistent basis, he’ll be in excellent shape.