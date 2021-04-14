Eddie George Reveals How Jeff Fisher Convinced Him To Coach

The Spun

Tennessee State shocked the college football world over the weekend, hiring Eddie George as its next head coach.

George, who is in the College Football Hall of Fame, wasn’t entirely sold on taking the job when it was first offered to him.

“I was still very lukewarm on the idea of taking the opportunity,” George said, via ProFootballTalk. “I was probably at a 30 percent chance I would do it at that point.”

The former Pro Bowl running back revealed that his stance on the offer changed after a conversation with his Tennessee Titans head coach, Jeff Fisher.

When Fisher first found out about George getting offered the Tennessee State job, he told him “Oh, Eddie, that would be great! You would be awesome.”

The rest was history after Fisher’s conversation with George.

Why did Fisher’s words of encouragement mean so much to George? Well, we’re talking about the coach who drafted him back in 1996. There’s a certain level of trust between the two of them.

“Jeff drafted me in 1996,” George said. “We went on an amazing run here in Tennessee. And he knows how to push my buttons. I tell you I was ready to run through a brick wall when I got off the phone with him.”

There will be a lot of pressure on George to succeed at Tennessee. Fortunately, he’s putting together a great supporting cast. In fact, Fisher is joining his staff as a special advisor.


