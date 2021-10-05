Eden James, the son of former NFL great Edgerrin James and a three-star running back in the 2022 cycle, has announced his commitment.

The younger James has an impressive list of scholarship offers up to this point in his recruitment. Instead of going to a more prominent program, though, Eden is opting to head to an HBCU.

Eden announced on Monday night that he’s committed to Howard.

“There are many reasons as to why I chose Howard,” James told 247Sports. “But one of the main reasons as to why I chose them is because of the opportunities the DMV area presents and the amount of consistent interest they have shown me from the jump.”

RB Eden James has committed to Howard. The son of Edgerrin James is in line to become the HBCU’s highest-ranked signee in the modern recruiting era. https://t.co/cbkRSckvBb pic.twitter.com/VHr0j7F37S — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) October 4, 2021

If Eden holds true to his commitment and doesn’t slide in the recruiting rankings, he’ll end up being the highest-signee in HBCU history.

Eden James is the No. 96 overall running back in the 247Sports composite score. He burst onto the national recruiting scene with a 297-yard and two-touchdown performance to upset Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage back in late August.

The good news for the Bison is Eden should come well prepared to play college football. He’s had plenty of time to learn from his dad, Edgerrin, over the years.

“He’s going to be one of the smartest football players to play the game because I have already taught him everything about the game and he plays the position I play,” Edgerrin told 247Sports. “The football part is easy.

Howard might end up being must-watch football when Eden takes the field in 2022.