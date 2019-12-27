Earlier this week, the sports media world received devastating news that one of the rising stars at ESPN passed away. Reporter Edward Aschoff passed away from pneumonia on his 34th birthday – Christmas Eve.

Aschoff, in an Instagram post from December 2, suggested that he picked up pneumonia while working the Ohio State, Michigan game.

On Thursday night, his fiancee took to social media with an emotional tribute to Aschoff.

Katy Berteau, Aschoff’s fiancee, sent the following message:

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has expressed their sympathies, condolences, and prayers for me and his family and friends,” she said.

“The outpouring of love, admiration, and gratitude for his life have been so incredible, and have helped me through these last few days. It has brought me brief moments of joy in this darkness to see all the pictures, videos, and memories of all the lives he touched.”

— Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) December 27, 2019

A 2008 graduate of the University of Florida, Aschoff worked at The Gainesville Sun until 2011 before being hired by ESPN. He did most of his work in the SEC, but began branching out in the past few months.

His fiancee revealed Aschoff had a “presumed diagnosis” of Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).

Berteau classified the disease as “an unregulated, over-activation of the immune system that causes it to attack itself and other healthy tissues.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Aschoff’s friends and family during this heartbreaking time.