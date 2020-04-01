CFB Coach Apologizes For What He Said About Kirk Herbstreit

The college football coach who took a shot at Kirk Herbstreit for his comments on the 2020 season has since apologized to the ESPN analyst.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz called out Herbstreit for his comment on the status of the 2020 college football season. Herbstreit told TMZ Sports that as of right now, he would be “shocked” if the season happened.

Drinkwitz joined in on those criticizing Herbstreit for his comments while speaking to Missouri reporters earlier today.

“No offense to Mr. Herbstreit but deciding who’s gonna win a game on College GameDay is a lot different than than getting the world in a panic about whether or not we’re going to play a college football season,” he said.

Drinkwitz on whether there's a 2020 season: "For me to forecast anything in the future is a lot of wasted energy and effort." Says those thoughts get people concerned with what's irrelevant right now. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) April 1, 2020

Herbstreit, whose twin sons play at Clemson, was simply stating his opinion. Many find it difficult to imagine sports returning anytime soon. He’s one of those people right now.

Missouri’s head coach has since apologized.

“I did not mean anything toward Kirk Herbstreit or to take a shot at him. I hope he would accept my apology. My point was we are focused on today,” he said.

In an appearance on the @finebaum show, Eli Drinkwitz apologized to @KirkHerbstreit. “I did not mean anything toward Kirk Herbstreit or to take a shot at him. I hope he would accept my apology. My point was we are focused on today.” https://t.co/ZRmPnW7rN1 — Brandon Zimmerman (@BZSEC) April 1, 2020

Everyone is clearly on edge right now. Hopefully we can eventually get back to a point where we’re talking about sports being played and not if they’ll return.