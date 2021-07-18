Eli Manning Reveals His Simple Advice For Nephew Arch Manning

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman five-star quarterback Arch Manning is one of the most highly-sought after recruits in the country. Many analysts think he’ll eventually wind up playing in the NFL, like his grandfather and famous uncles.

As Arch’s recruitment heats up, the rising junior can lean on his family for guidance, if he needs it. Not surprisingly, Eli Manning is keeping things simple for his nephew.

Eli told the Lafayette Daily Advertiser this weekend that he’s been taking a hands-off approach with helping Arch, adding that if he has one piece of advice to share, it is to enjoy the present.

“I’m not super-involved or giving too much advice,” Eli Manning said. “I would just encourage him to focus on playing high school football.”

This summer, Arch, the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2023, has been busy taking unofficial visits. He’s already seen Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, SMU and Texas.

“It was just awesome getting to see places I’ve never been, building relationships with coaches,” the five-star QB said in a recent interview with Louisiana vs. All Ya’ll. “It was a great experience for me, and I’m glad I got it done and now I can focus on the season.”

As far as what he’s focused on when he takes these trips, Arch’s father Cooper dropped a hint in a recent interview with SI All-American.

“Arch is really interested in football stuff,” Cooper Manning said. “Anybody can go to multiple academic meetings and after 30 minutes kind of glaze over, but when he’s in there with the OC’s, the quarterback coaches and talking football, watching film, talking plays schemes, that’s what really his eyes get wide on that.”