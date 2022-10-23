Look: Eli Manning Attending Marquee College Football Game This Weekend

HARRISON, NJ - AUGUST 28: Former NFL New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning New York Giants, part of the Gotham FC ownership group, walks on the pitch before the National Women's Soccer League match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC at Red Bull Arena on August 28, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images) Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is in Happy Valley this Saturday evening to watch Minnesota and Penn State square off on the gridiron.

A video of Manning at Beaver Stadium surfaced on Twitter. The two-time Super Bowl champion appears to be enjoying himself this weekend.

Of course, a few Chad Powers references are being made at the game.

Earlier this year, Manning tried on as a walk-on at Penn State as part of a bit for "Eli's Places." He wore a fake mullet and mustache and went by the name "Chad Powers."

Once the tryout finished, Manning revealed his true identity to the rest of the team. It was a pretty funny skit.

Though it's not a huge surprise, Penn State fans have welcomed Manning with open arms this Saturday.

Penn State currently leads 17-10 over Minnesota at halftime.

The second half of this Big Ten clash will resume on ABC.