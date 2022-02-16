Eli Manning Has Telling Admission On Arch Manning’s Recruitment

Earlier Wednesday morning, a new report emerged suggesting five-star quarterback Arch Manning has six college football programs on his list.

While Ole Miss is on the list – and a legacy school within the family – Arch isn’t receiving pressure from his family to play for the Rebels. Earlier this week, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning made it clear he’ll root for whatever team Arch wants to play for.

“You know, I’ll treat it just how my dad treated me when I was making my decision,” Eli Manning said this week on Great Dane Nation.

Here’s more, via 247Sports:

“It’s all based on the kid and who he has a great relationship with, what coaches, what city and school or what he feels he’s going to be comfortable with and grow and be the player he wants to be and student he wants to be. And so, it’s all up to him and his feel and we’ll support him and whatever school he goes to for those four years. If it’s not Ole Miss, hey, I’ll be a fan for a brief moment for those four years.”

A report from earlier in the day named the six programs Manning is considering at this stage of his recruitment.

“The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Manning still has a keen eye on Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas, schools he visited during the summer and returned for games during the fall,” Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports wrote. “Beyond those four, Florida and LSU are definitely in play moving forward. I think all six of those programs will get Manning on campus in the spring/summer.”

The only program Manning has visited that didn’t make the cut was Clemson.

Where will Arch play his collegiate football?