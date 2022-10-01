Look: Eli Manning's Message To Arch Manning Goes Viral

HARRISON, NJ - AUGUST 28: Former NFL New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning New York Giants, part of the Gotham FC ownership group, walks on the pitch before the National Women's Soccer League match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC at Red Bull Arena on August 28, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images) Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Eli Manning continues to prove that he's one of the funniest athletes in the business.

On Friday night, Manning reacted to his nephew Arch breaking his record for most passing yards in Isidore Newman history. Let's just say his response made a lot of people laugh.

"But how many of those passing yards did he throw from under center," Manning tweeted. "I had 7,000!"

This tweet from Manning has nearly 10,000 likes in less than 12 hours.

Some of Manning's followers are joking that Chad Powers should go back to high school and break Arch's record. Of course, Chad Powers is Manning's alter ego that was used for a Penn State stunt.

As for Arch Manning, it's safe to say he's doing well for himself. He now holds the records for passing yards and touchdown passes at Isidore Newman.

Though it sounds crazy, Arch had 279 passing yards and five touchdowns at halftime against Pearl River High School on Friday night.