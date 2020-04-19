Elite Ohio State Football Recruiting Target Hints At ‘BIG’ News

One of the top athletes in the 2021 recruiting class might be hinting at a commitment.

Jantzen Dunn, a four-star recruit out of Kentucky, has yet to announce his college decision. That might be coming soon, though.

The elite ATH took to Twitter on Saturday night and hinted at some major news. Perhaps a commitment will be made soon.

“BIG news coming soon,” he tweeted.

BIG news coming soon💥… — Jantzen Dunn (@JantzenDunn) April 19, 2020

Dunn is the No. 15 ATH and No. 248 overall recruit in the 2021 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He has scholarship offers from most major programs.

The latest 247Sports’ “Crystal Ball” projection has Dunn committing to Ohio State.

Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami and Oklahoma are also believed to be involved in his recruitment.

Stay tuned, because a commitment could be coming soon.