Elite Receiver Daquayvious Sorey Is Down To 4 Schools

Four-star wide receiver and onetime Georgia commit Daquayvious Sorey made a major recruiting announcement on Sunday.

In an interview with On3's Chad Simmons, Sorey cut his list of schools down to four and set a commitment date. The Chipley (Fla.) product is still considering Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Miami (Fla.).

“These four schools have shown me so much love, and I feel like they will help me fulfill my potential and help me get to the league,” Sorey said.

Sorey will announce his commitment on July 4.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Sorey is the 35th-rated player in Florida in the class of 2023, as well as the 179th-ranked player nationally, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 26 wide receiver in his class.

Sorey, whose cousin Xavian Sorey Jr. plays for Georgia, was committed to the Bulldogs for a little more than a year before reopening his recruitment back in February.

As a junior at Chipley High School, Sorey scored 10 total touchdowns while adding 28 tackles, four interceptions and nine pass breakups.