Breaking: Emergency College Football Meeting Held On Sunday

An “emergency” college football meeting was reportedly held by the commissioners of the Power 5 conferences on Sunday.

ESPN is reporting that the meeting discussed the status of the football season and fall sports in general. According to the report, at least one major conference is in favor of pushing the season to the spring.

The Big Ten is reportedly on the verge of pushing the football season to the spring, according to the report by ESPN.

“Several sources have indicated to ESPN that Big Ten presidents, following a meeting on Saturday, are ready to pull the plug on its fall sports season, and they wanted to gauge if commissioners and university presidents and chancellors from the other Power 5 conferences — the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — will fall in line with them,” ESPN reports.

Commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday, as there is growing concern among college athletics officials that the upcoming football season and other fall sports can't be played. https://t.co/rZmwihyhZi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 9, 2020

Many had speculated over the last 24-plus hours that the Big Ten would be the first Power 5 conference to postpone or cancel the season.

It looks like that speculation is proving to be accurate.

“Several sources have told ESPN over the past 48 hours that the postponement or cancellation of the football season seems inevitable. Many of those sources believed it ultimately will take a Power 5 conference to move things in that direction, and that either the Big Ten or Pac-12 would probably be the first league to do it,” ESPN added.

Many of college football’s star players, meanwhile, have made it clear that they want to play. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence shared his thoughts on Sunday.

Let’s work together to create a situation where we can play the game that all of us love. Not divide and argue. There is a way forward — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Ultimately, though, the decision will not be up to Lawrence or any player. The decision rests with the university presidents and athletic directors, along with the conference commissioners. And it sounds like the Big Ten is ready to call off the season.

Will the other Power 5 conferences follow? We’ll find out soon.