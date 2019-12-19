Video: Emmitt Smith’s Comments On His Son’s Decision Are Going Viral

Emmitt Smith is one of the greatest running backs in the history of the sport. The Dallas Cowboys legend played his college football at Florida, a school that offered a scholarship to his son, E.J., a 2020 running back recruit. E.J. won’t be following in his dad’s footsteps, though.

E.J. Smith, a four-star all-purpose back out of Jesuit in Dallas, announced his commitment to Stanford on Wednesday. The elite recruit chose the Cardinal over Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and others.

Emmitt Smith was on hand for his son’s announcement on Wednesday. He had a perfect reaction to his son’s decision.

“At the end of the day, my son has his own journey. And it is his journey, not my journey,” the Hall of Fame back said.

"At the end of the day, my son has his own journey. And it is his journey, not my journey." – Emmitt Smith after his son, EJ, committed to Stanford pic.twitter.com/50gEfkyB4R — ESPN (@espn) December 18, 2019

It would be easy for a player of Emmitt’s caliber to tell his son where to play college football, but he’s raised E.J. to make his own decisions, and he’ll be better off for it.

Stanford landed both an elite recruit and an elite family on Wednesday.