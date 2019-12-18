Emmitt Smith Has Perfect Comment About His Son’s Commitment

When your father is an NFL Hall of Famer and former college standout, there can be a lot of pressure on a young player to follow in dad’s footsteps and attend his old school. Emmitt Smith’s son EJ understands this well.

Earlier today, EJ Smith, a four-star running back, announced his commitment to Stanford with his father and mother at his side. The younger Smith selected the Cardinal over a host of other schools, including Florida, Emmitt’s alma mater.

While there were no doubt a lot of disappointed Gators fans who were hoping EJ would be Gainesville-bound, Emmitt made it clear with his on-air comments that he put no pressure on his son.

Donning the Florida hat that his son did not choose, Emmitt delivered a sincere message of support for EJ, who clearly was given the freedom to decide for himself.

“For him to do the thing that is best for him, that’s what we teach all of our children,” Smith said.

"At the end of the day, my son has his own journey. And it is his journey, not my journey." – Emmitt Smith after his son, EJ, committed to Stanford pic.twitter.com/50gEfkyB4R — ESPN (@espn) December 18, 2019

Kudos to Emmitt. Those comments are indicative of a man and a family that just gets it.

Ironically, this isn’t the first time that the son of a legendary NFL running back elected to sign with Stanford recently.

Barry Sanders Jr. played for the Cardinal from 2012-15 before electing to spend his final season playing for Oklahoma State, his father’s former program.