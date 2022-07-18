Entire College Football Team Reportedly Getting $25,000 Contracts

LUBBOCK, TX - OCTOBER 22: General view of fireworks during the National Anthem before the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners on October 22, 2016 at AT&T Jones Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Oklahoma won the game 66-59. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

Texas Tech's football program is clearly making a big push in the Name, Image and Likeness era.

Shortly after announcing a $200 million facilities upgrade, every Texas Tech player is reportedly set to land a $25,000 NIL contract.

"The Matador Club, the donor collective set up to support Texas Tech, is set to sign virtually the entire football team to 1-year, $25,000 contracts renewable annually," Don Williams reports.

We've seen entire positional units land NIL deals together, but this is pretty special for Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders face pretty stiff in-state competition for their recruits, but this will certainly help.