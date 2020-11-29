Eric Crouch Has Message For Nebraska After Friday’s Loss

There hasn’t been much to celebrate this year if you’re a Nebraska fan. With a closely-contested 26-20 loss to Iowa on Friday, the Cornhuskers dropped to a disappointing 1-4.

While their fourth loss of the season was certainly discouraging, there were a few good things to take away from this game.

Former Nebraska star quarterback Eric Crouch offered his words of encouragement to the no doubt dejected Cornhuskers squad. The 2001 Heisman trophy winner took to Twitter on Friday after the game to share his message.

“Learn from the tape, get better each day,” Crouch wrote. “And have some fun playing this game. Just a few plays away from a win here. Purdue next!”

Compared to the other ‘Husker losses this season, their matchup with No. 24 Iowa was far more promising. Going into halftime, Nebraska and Iowa were tied at 13 points apiece — heading into the fourth the two teams were still locked up at 20. Ultimately, the Cornhuskers were unable to keep the Hawkeyes at bay, allowing them to take the final six-point lead.

The biggest bright spot for Nebraska was their defense. Heading into this matchup, Iowa’s offense was absolutely rolling, scoring 125 point over their past three games. Holding Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras under 200 yards and forcing him to throw interception was a victory in itself.

This season is essentially a wash for the Cornhuskers, but they could certainly benefit from gaining some momentum heading into next year.

After winning its first two games of the season, Purdue has dropped three in a row. A matchup with a struggling Boilmakers team could be just what the doctor ordered for Scott Frost and his team.

Nebraska and Purdue face off next Saturday in Lincoln.