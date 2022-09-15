Eric LeGrand Wins Cool Program: Sports World Reacts

PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 24: Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights player Eric LeGrand looks on before a game between Rutgers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at High Point Solutions Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

Former Rutgers defensive lineman Eric LeGrand is adding yet another award to his résumé.

LeGrand Coffee House, which was founded by LeGrand in Woodbridge, was announced as the recipient of the New Jersey Devils' Buy Black Partnership.

As part of this partnership, LeGrand Coffee House will have its logo on the Devils' away helmets during the 2022-23 season.

This is a great opportunity for LeGrand to expand and promote his business.

Unsurprisingly, sports fans around this world are pleased by this news.

"This is awesome," one fan said. "Congratulations @EricLeGrand52 and great job by the @NJDevils!"

"Combining 3 things I love: great coffee, great hockey, and great people," another fan tweeted.

LeGrand became paralyzed while playing college football in October of 2010. His recovery process has inspired so many people.

Over the past few years, LeGrand has received the Unsung Hero Award from the New Jersey Hall of Fame and the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Football fans will continue to follow LeGrand's journey.