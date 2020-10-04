ESPN Announced This Week That 2 Bowl Games Are Canceled

The 2020 college football season is starting to feel somewhat like normal, with the ACC, Big 12 and SEC all fully underway. It should start to feel even more normal when the Big Ten and Pac-12 begin their seasons later this fall.

Bowl season could be weird, though.

With teams playing uneven schedules, the bowl eligibility rules are pretty much out of the window. It will be interesting to see how the bowl games handle the selection process.

ESPN announced this week that two of its bowl games have been canceled. ESPN’s Anna Negron shared the news of The Bahamas Bowl and the Hawaii Bowl being canceled. Both games were scheduled to be played in December.

Unfortunately, the global pandemic and travel restrictions have made it difficult to play them.

“We are disappointed that we aren’t able to stage events at these premier destinations this year,” Pete Derzis, ESPN’s senior vice president of college sports programming & ESPN Events, said this week. “We are committed to bringing both games back in 2021, and we thank our conference partners, sponsors and the local communities for their ongoing support and understanding.”

These are not the first bowl games to be canceled this year, either. The RedBox Bowl was canceled back in July.

Hopefully we still get a somewhat full bowl season that is as exciting as ever.