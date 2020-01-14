The 2019 college football season is officially over – congrats, LSU – and it’s time to start looking ahead to the 2020 season.

ESPN has released its “way-too-early” preseason top 25 poll for the 2020 regular season. One of the teams playing on Monday night comes in at No. 1, but it’s not LSU.

Clemson is ESPN’s preseason No. 1 team for 2020. It’s hard to argue with that. The Tigers bring back Trevor Lawrence and several other key players.

Despite the anticipated losses, Clemson is still far more talented than any other team in the ACC, especially with a potential No. 1 recruiting class coming. A Nov. 7 trip to Notre Dame is the most difficult game on the Tigers’ schedule.

Here’s ESPN’s full top 10:

Clemson Ohio State Alabama LSU Oregon Georgia Florida Oklahoma Penn State Notre Dame

The 2020-21 College Football Playoff could look pretty similar to this year’s playoff. Clemson and Ohio State will be the favorites to make it back. Alabama will be out for revenge following its disappointing finish in 2019.

You can view ESPN’s full top 25 here.