ESPN Analyst Suggests Only 1 Team Had “Real” Chance vs. LSU

ESPN college football analyst David Pollack talking to Maria Taylor during College GameDay.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College Gameday Analysts Maria Taylor and David Pollack discuss college gameday at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

LSU’s 2019 college football team will go down as one of the best college football teams of all-time. The Tigers finished 15-0, national champions, following Monday night’s win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff national title.

Only two teams came relatively close to beating LSU in 2019: Auburn and Alabama.

ESPN analyst David Pollack believes that just one team had a “real” chance at taking down LSU in 2019.

“Is it fair to say that in the end the only real team that had a chance to beat LSU was Bama with a healthy Tua?” he wrote.

Some might agree with that. Ohio State fans likely don’t.

Buckeye Nation will forever wonder what might have happened if Ryan Day’s team didn’t blow a major lead against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl two weeks ago.

Perhaps we’ll get that Ohio State-LSU College Football Playoff game next season. Both the Buckeyes and the Tigers should open the season ranked inside the top 10.


