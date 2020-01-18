The 2019 college football season officially came to an end on Monday night as the LSU Tigers took down the reigning national champion Clemson Tigers.

Joe Burrow and company fell down 17-7 early, but closed the game on a 35-8 run to win the team’s first national title since 2007.

After capping off one of the best seasons in college football history, Burrow is primed to become the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft.

That selection belongs to the Cincinnati Bengals, who finished the 2019 campaign with a 2-14 record. Earlier this week, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky was asked if he would consider trading the No. 1 pick for a “king’s ransom.”

He made it clear, Burrow is the pick – no matter what the offer is.

“If the Bengals trade out of the No. 1 pick, Roger Goodell needs to make it a 31-team league. They got gifted the most important position with one of the best players we’ve seen in a long time. Even if Miami goes to them and says ‘Hey, here’s our three first rounders, give us the No. 1 pick.’ Cincinnati should say ‘no.'”

Saying “no” to three first-round picks seems counter-intuitive, but the Bengals and Burrow seem like they are destined to join forces.

The Ohio kid going home and playing for the Bengals might be too much to pass up.