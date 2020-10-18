ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Fans Of Bad NFL Teams

There are a lot of bad NFL teams this season, but a few stick out.

The New York Jets, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons have each yet to win a game this season. The two New York teams and Atlanta are a combined 0-5 on the season. Some are starting to think that one of them (cough, Jets, cough) could finish the year 0-16.

Whoever does finish with the worst record will get a chance to draft Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The former five-star recruit is viewed by many as a generational draft prospect.

Dan Orlovsky agrees.

The ESPN analyst had a very blunt message on social media today for the fans of bad NFL teams.

“Winning 1 game is not worth it if it forces you to not get the first pick to draft Trevor Lawrence,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Simply put it’s just not worth missing out on getting that first pick.”

A message to any #NFL fan base that’s in the running for the #1 pick. Winning 1 game is not worth it if it forces you to not get the first pick to draft @Trevorlawrencee

Simply put it’s just not worth missing out on getting that first pick. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 17, 2020

There are likely many fans of the Giants, Jets and Falcons who feel the same way. Lawrence is probably the most-hyped quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. While Luck is no longer in the NFL, almost every team would take a quarterback like him if they could.