ESPN Analyst Shares Brutally Honest Comment On The Big Ten

An ESPN college football analyst has shared a brutally honest comment on the state of the Big Ten Conference.

The Big Ten announced earlier this week that the 2020 football season will not take place this fall. The season will be played in early 2021, though even that remains up in the air.

Big Ten players, coaches, parents and fans are not happy with the decision. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started an online petition that is growing quickly.

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penality or repercussion,” the petition reads.

The petition has more than 30,000 signatures in about an hour. It’s safe to say the general public is behind Fields with this.

While the Big Ten might have had its student-athletes best interests at heart with the decision, the conference bungled the process.

“Not even the Big 12 in Realignment Summer 2010 lost the messaging battle as badly as the Big Ten has lost it in the last week. And that comes from someone who thought punting to winter/spring was the right (least wrong) call,” ESPN college football analyst Bill Connelly wrote today.

It seems unlikely that the Big Ten will reverse its decision, but perhaps the reaction from players and fans will lead to a better process in the future.