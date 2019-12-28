ESPN Analyst Has Details On LSU’s Plan For RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s status for today’s College Football Playoff game vs. Oklahoma has been up in the air all week. LSU’s star running back suffered an injury in practice earlier this month and has been attempting to work his way back.

ESPN analyst Marcus Spears, who played at LSU, provided the latest on Edwards-Helaire’s status this morning on SportsCenter.

“Couple days ago being around the team and training staff, Clyde is chomping at the bit to play,” Spears said Saturday morning, per 247Sports. “They’re thinking about playing him in a limited role. There’s only two games left this season, so all chips on the table. The problem is the hamstring. The hamstring is unknown. The stopping portion of when you get up to full speed is what they’re concerned about.

“(Even more so) than losing a great running back, they lose a guy who has great rapport with (Joe) Burrow. I get concerned about protection and what he stood for as far as protecting Joe Burrow. There will be a lot of today from Alex Grinch, Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator. As far as carrying the ball, they have a lot of capable guys getting that done. I would not be surprised if Clyde starts this game.”

Edwards-Helaire led LSU in rushing this season by a significant margin, but the Tigers have some talented running backs behind him.

LSU and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.