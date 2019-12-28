ESPN Analyst Has Insane Score Pick For LSU vs. Oklahoma

LSU and Oklahoma boast two of college football’s most-potent offenses. Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts have led the Tigers and the Sooners, respectively, on dozens of touchdown drives this season. Several are likely coming today.

One ESPN analyst is predicting a ridiculously high scoring game at the Peach Bowl this afternoon.

ESPN college football analyst Joey Galloway thinks LSU and Oklahoma will combine for more than 100 points in Atlanta.

His pick: LSU 66, Oklahoma 64.

Joey Galloway just picked LSU to beat Oklahoma, 66-64. He wasn't kidding. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 27, 2019

LSU and Oklahoma have great offenses, but that is a crazy score prediction.

Las Vegas has set the over/under for the Tigers and the Sooners at 76 points. Galloway is predicting the two teams to blow by that total with ease.

LSU and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPN.