ESPN Analyst Is Fed Up With 1 QB Comparison For Jalen Hurts

A veteran ESPN NFL analyst is fed up with one common quarterback comparison for Eagles rookie Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was one of the most-surprising picks in the NFL Draft last week when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him in Round 2. Most did not expect the NFC East franchise to take a quarterback so early since Carson Wentz is still relatively young.

Philadelphia loved Hurts, though, and reportedly plans on using him in multiple ways. The former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback has drawn comparisons to Taysom Hill.

Hill, who signed a two-year extension in New Orleans this offseason, plays several roles for the Saints. He’s a backup quarterback but he’s also been used on special teams and as a wide receiver and running back.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick says Hurts is not Hill, though. He’s had enough of that comparison.

“Jalen Hurts is not Taysom Hill. He will not be a PP on punt team. He will not be blocking punts. He will not cover kicks. He will be trained as a QB. In a proven system. By a SB winning HC. In a system that will provide him continuity from one season to the next. Ideal for him,” Riddick wrote on Twitter.

Hill has developed into a good NFL player, but Hurts is a pretty different player. Maybe he’ll be used in a couple of different ways, but outside of occasionally lining up in the backfield or out wide, he’ll just be a quarterback.